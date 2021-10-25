Jeo Baby announces his next as part of an anthology titled Freedom Fight

After his much-acclaimed movie The Great Indian Kitchen, writer-director Jeo Baby has announced his next film. Titled Freedom Fight, aka Swathanthrya Samaram, Jeo Baby will be helming one of the films in the anthology.

The other directors, who are part of the anthology, are Kunjila Mascillamani, Jithin Issac Thomas, Akhil Anilkumar and Francies Louis.

While, Kunjila Mascillamani is the one managing the Facebook page Women Against Sexual Harassment, Jithin Issac Thomas is known for his debut feature film Attention Please.

Akhil Anilkumar is director of the upcoming film Archana 31 Not Out starring Aishwarya Lekshmi. He had earlier directed the viral short film Devika +2 Biology.

Francies Louis is the editor of The Great Indian Kitchen and his project in Freedom Fight will mark his directorial debut.

The title poster was also released by Jeo Baby on social media. Going by the poster, Joju George, Rohini, Rajisha Vijayan, Srindaa, Sidhartha Siva and Kabani will be part of the movie.

The film is produced by Jomon Jacob, Dijo Augustine, Sajin S Raj and Vishnu Rajan.