'Put aside politics and economics'; Prithviraj leads celebs campaign to decommission unsafe Mullaperiyar Dam

In the wake of the rising water level in the Mullaperiyar dam, Mollywood celebs have launched a campaign on social media demanding its decommissioning in view of fears over its strength.

Actor Prithviraj, who was vocal on the recent civic strife in the Lakshwadeep Islands, was one among the first to extend support to the 'Decommission Mullaperiyar Dam' campaign.

Taking to his social media pages, Prithvi wrote, "Regardless of what the facts and findings are or will be, there is no reason or excuse for this 125-year-old dam to exist as a functioning structure! It’s about time we put politics and economics aside and do what is right. We can only trust the system, and let’s pray that the system makes the right decision!"

Pointing that the campaign needs to reach the authorities, actor Unni Mukundan too shared a post.

Actor-director Jude Anthany too was among the one to come forward and join the campaign. Slamming the authorities for their laxity, Jude suggested to find a solution by filing a petition together in court.

Kerala is once again getting increasingly worried about the safety of the dam as an alert was sounded last week after the water level in the dam rose to 136 feet after heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, according to a report published by a United Nations Institute, Mullaperiyar Dam is one of the six dams in the world which are structurally weak and and susceptible to failure on account of passage of time, structural weakness and natural calamities.

A dam failure would be catastrophic, and nearly 3.5 million people in Kerala will be affected.