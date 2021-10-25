Malayalam
Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 25, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Action star Vin Diesel walked down his late 'Fast and Furious' co-star Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle.

Meadow posted pictures from her beachside wedding on Instagram. In one image, Diesel, who is her godfather, is seen walking alongside Meadow.

She first shared a black and white video, and captioned it: "We're married !!!!"

The clip showed Meadow walking around in her white bridal gown and greeting her godfather Diesel along with his family as they arrived at the venue.

She then shared a picture of Diesel walking her down the aisle and giving her hand to her groom.

She wrote: "Ayooooo."

The late Paul Walker played 'Brian O'Connor' in 'Fast and Furious' while Diesel continues to play Dominic Toretto in the franchise.

Walker died in a car crash in 2013 at the age of 40.

