Antony Perumbavoor quits FEUOK following fallout with theatre owners

Malayalam producer Antony Perumbavoor has resigned from FEUOK, The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala.

Antony, who was serving as the Vice President of the Committee decided to quit the association following a fallout with various theatre owners regarding the release of his upcoming film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

According to sources, Antony, in his resignation letter mentioned that none from the Committee had discussed with him about the OTT release of Marakkar though he was in constant touch with Mohanlal regarding the film's release.

Dileep, who owns D Cinemas, a multiplex in Chalakudy, had formed the Committee to settle disputes within the Cine Exhibitors’ Association. FEUOK was formed in 2017 following a month long strike by the theatre owners.

Earlier, on Friday, Kerala Minister for Films Saji Cherian insisted that films should be released in theatres. Cherian said that the OTT aspect was thought of when the movie halls were closed and the government is of the firm view that films should first be released in theatres and he expects the same with Marakkar.

Marakkar producer Antony Perumbavoor first broke the news that the makers are exploring all options including a possible OTT release and they have now practically closed the deal for releasing it on Prime Video. This decision has irked the theatre owners in the state who are passing through bad times and they fear if a blockbuster film like Marakkar goes on OTT, then they will be in trouble.

Anthony Perumbavoor, a close associate of Mohanlal, owns one of the most successful production houses – Aashirvad Cinemas. Marakkar has cost Antony Perumbavoor a staggering Rs 85 crore and hence he is unwilling to come down and with now Cherian also batting for a theatrical release, it remains to be seen, what's in store.