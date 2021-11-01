Hours before her untimely death in a car accident last night, the 2019 Miss Kerala winner Ansi Kabeer had shared a post on her Instagram page and her lines in fact proved ominous. Posting a video of herself, Anci was seen walking amid a lush green area.

Incidentally, she captioned the video as, “It's time to go.” Netizens say that her last words have come true.

Anci and Anjana Shajan, who was runner-up to the former in the beauty pageant, died in a car accident on the Ernakulam Bypass soon after the intervening midnight of Sunday-Monday.

An avid social media user, both Ansi and Anjana used to share their pics and videos on their Insta pages. Ansi often posted her photoshoot pics. She was recently seen in a TV ad alongside actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Anjana, who is also known for her modelling projects, had even made her acting debut with the Malayalam short film 'It's A Kammal Story'. Three days back, Anjana shared one of her photoshoot pics and captioned it as, "I laav the Happier me, So whenever you find me happy., just Let me be" (sic.).

The duo, in fact, worked together for many photoshoots.

Both of them died on the spot of the accident.

Ansi Kabeer hailed from Alamcode in Thiruvananthapuram's Attingal. Anjana Shajan belonged to Thrissur.