Gruesome! Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 10-month-old daughter Vamika receives rape threats

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika has been threatened with rape ever since the latter supported his teammate Mohammad Shami and denounced online abuse against him for his performanace against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

Shami faced harsh online abuse after India lost to arch-rival Pakistan by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24. A week after the match, Kohli came out in support of Shami. Soon afterwards, a few netizens could not accept the camaraderie, and resorted to online abuse and threats. While some targeted the couple, some did not even spare his 10-month-old daughter, and issued rape threats.

A now-deleted tweet, which issued a rape threat to Vamika has caught the attention.

Meanwhile, many took to Twitter to call out the online abuse. “This is the India that we let happen,” is how one user responded to the abuse while another called the tweet as “Gruesome.”

On Tuesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to Delhi Police regarding the online threats. In the notice issued to the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police, Cyber Crime Branch, the DCW has demanded that immediate action be taken against the online troll.

DCW takes suo-motu cognisance on reports of online rape threats to Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter following INDvsPAK match. DCW asks Dy Commissioner of Police to provide them with a copy of FIR, details of accused identified & arrested, detailed action taken report by Nov 8. pic.twitter.com/InKIhgldBj — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

Earlier, in a press conference, Kohli hit back at 'spineless trolls' who attacked Shami's religion and said targetting people for their faith is 'the most pathetic thing' to do. "There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not for some bunch of spineless people on social media who have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person," he had said.

A section of netizens also took to Twitter where they had blamed and incessantly trolled actress Anushka Sharma for Kohli and Team India's poor performance.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's five-year-old daughter Ziva too was targeted online earlier. A similar rape threat was made after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL match.