Entertainment tax waived for theatres in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday announced more relaxations for the theatre owners reeling under the financial crisis from the Covid induced lockdown.

The government will waive the entertainment tax on theatres from April 1 to December 31 this financial year.

Theatres will also be permitted to pay the rest of the sum in six instalments.

The state has already relaxed the vaccine requirements for entry into cinemas from two doses to one.

Movie theatres will have to adhere to the Covid regulations issued by the state.

The theatres are allowed to fill only up to half its seating capacity for each show.

Social distancing and the use of sanitizers and face masks are mandatory at the theatres. During the interval of the show, theatres should be disinfected.