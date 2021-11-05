Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Tovino Thomas joins hands with Lal Jr for next

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2021 09:57 AM IST Updated: November 05, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Director Jean-Paul Lal, aka Lal Jr, has roped in Tovino Thomas for his next. Cinematographer Alby Anthony confirmed the same by sharing a photo with Tovino, Jean Paul and other team members on his Instagram handle.

Alby has worked with Tovino as a cinematographer in his previous film Kaanekkane which was directed by Manu Ashokan under the brilliant script of Bobby and Sanjay.

Other cast details regarding the project is awaited.

RELATED ARTICLES

Reportedly, the upcoming film by Lal Jr. is said to be a feel-good commercial entertainer.

Lal Jr.'s last outing was Tsunami which was co-directed by his own father Lal. Before that he directed Driving license starring Prithviraj and Suraj in the lead.

Tovino is currently shooting for Thallumala directed by Khalid Rahman.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.