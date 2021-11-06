Producer Antony Perumbavoor reminded film exhibitors that mega-budget movie 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' starring superstar Mohanlal in the titular role would be a box-office success even if it was released in theatres. He made the statement while confirming that the much-awaited film would have an OTT release rather than a theatrical release as pressed for by exhibitors in Kerala.



There are lots of reasons why the movie wouldn’t have a theatrical release even though I had tried hard for that, Antony said.



“All of us had wished to release this movie in the theatres. However, the theatre owners weren’t ready even to discuss it. I have taken this decision after listening to the opinions of everyone including Mohanlal and (director) Priyadarshan,” Antony clarified.



“The budget of a big movie starring Mohanlal would go up to Rs 25–35 crore. The movie would do business even if it is released in theatre. 'Marakkar' is a mega project. It is not right to compare it with other movies. The theatre owners too should bear this in mind,” Antony stated.



The producer, however, asserted that he had to opt for an OTT release due to the lack of positive intent by the theatre owners. He also expressed his gratitude for them for their support in the past.



“Even though they had wished to support me this time too, no discussions in this regard happened. They held lots of meetings to discuss this issue, but the leaders of the (theatre owners') association never called me. They weren’t ready to even discuss anything with me. This pained me a lot. I am wondering what wrong have I done to them,” Antony explained.



“Earlier too, the theatre owners had helped me. I too own theaters in Kerala and wish for the success of this business. In fact, I can't understand the real reason for all of these. I have been the president of the theatre owners association for almost four years. Those who head the association now say that I am trying to ruin the association,” he further said explaining his stand.



The top Mollywood producer further revealed that the theatre owners were asked to screen the movie in all the theatres in Kerala for 21 days when they reopened initially after the lockdown, but many were reluctant.



“Marakkar is a movie that would make Keralites proud. Even the theatre owners didn’t have a different opinion about that. But, they asked me to get separate agreements from all the theatres. The copies of the agreement were sent to 230 theatres from my office. Only 80 theatres had returned the signed agreement. That is when I understood that I don’t have the support of all of them. They told me that other movies too would be ready for release by that time. However, I was surprised by all these,” Antony expressed his predicament.



Antony further claimed that the theatre owners didn’t contact him when the theatres reopened next time after closing down again with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic early this year.

He claimed other producers were contacted by the exhibitors to enquire about the release dates of their movies. “No one asked me when I wished to release 'Marakkar'. Neither did they offer any support. I was saddened that they didn’t speak to me because the business would happen only if the movie is released in the theatres as we wish. I then shared my problems with Mohanlal sir. He told me that we need to be strong if we want to make more movies as we had dreamed and also advised me not to waste efforts for just one film. It was his words that inspired me to give the movie to OTT,” Antony said.

Antony also claimed that he had returned Rs 4.89 crore that the theatre owners had given him after they didn’t call him for any meeting. He alleged that it was a few individuals and not all theatre owners who are against him.