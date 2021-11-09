Malayalam
Allu Arjun's kid Allu Ayaan recreates Varun Tej's 'Ghani anthem'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 09, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Tollywood star Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayan, who is all of seven years old, is making some noise with his latest video. While everyone started wondering why a seven-year-old is doing intense workouts, it emerges that Allu Ayan was just helping his uncle Varun Tej, to promote his upcoming sports drama titled Ghani.

As a part of the promotional activities, Allu Ayan, who wanted to create fun, has imitated his uncle Varun Tej, from the movie Ghani. Despite oozing cuteness, Ayan manages to give an impact by appearing as the 'little Ghani' in one of the recent videos. Ayan reprising his uncle, has now become viral, drawing attention from all.

Ghani is a sports drama film written and helmed by Kiran Korrapati, stars Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. While Varun Tej plays a boxer in this movie, he has undergone intense training to appeal to the audience. Also, the makers had released the 'Ghani Anthem', in which Varun Tej is seen working out, and undergoing intense training sessions.

The action sequences in Ghani have been choreographed by Larnell Stovall, known for his works in the American Civil War, Captain America and more. 

Ghani, which is slated for its huge release soon, is jointly produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the banners of Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. The film is presented by Allu Aravind.

