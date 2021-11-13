Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali roped in for 'Thinkalazhcha Nischayam' director’s next

After the success Thinkalazhcha Nischayam, director Senna Hedge has announced his next with Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali.

Senna Hedge will be directing the stars for an upcoming film titled Padmini. Announcing the project, the makers also revealed a title poster of the movie.

Meanwhile, Padmini is scripted by Deepu Pradeep, who has earlier written the script for Kunjiramayanam.

Sreeraj Raveendran, who earlier wielded lens for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam will be in charge of the cinematography in Padmini too. Jakes Bejoy will be composing for the film.

For Thinkalazhcha Nischayam, director Senna Hegde had placed the story at the heart of his hometown Kanhangad in Kasaragod. Interestingly, his first film, 0-41* too was set at the same place. It is yet to be seen if the filmmaker will set Kanhangad as the premise once again for Padmini.

Though Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali had worked together in 2019 movie Allu Ramendran, Padmini will reportedly see them as pairs.