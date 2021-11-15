Mohanlal movies expected to rake in 35 crores as taxes

Kochi: High profile Mohanlal starrers that were earlier said to have an OTT release would now be released in the theatres. This is good news not only for the Mohanlal fans but also for the state government. These movies are expected to rake in at least Rs 35 crore as entertainment tax for the government. Besides, around Rs 15 crore too would reach the state coffers as share to the cultural benevolence fund.

Rs 3 is charged per ticket for the benevolence fund. The initial estimate is that these movies would make a joint collection of around Rs 350 – 375 crore. If these movies are grand successes, then the government’s shares too would proportionately go up. Moreover, the crowded theatres would provide an impetus to other related business too.

Earlier, five movies of Mohanlal were slated for OTT release. Priyadarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Boxer, Bro Daddy directed by Prithviraj, Jeethu Joseph’s Twelfth Man and Shaji Kailas’ Alone were those movies. However, the producers repealed their decision to release them in OTT following discussions with the government. Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Marakkar would hit the screens on 2 December.

The theatre owners hope that the government would announce more relaxations regarding the number of audiences inside the cinema halls as the Covid 19 cases have been showing a downward trend. Currently, audience are allowed only in fifty percent of seats. The government might soon allow audience in 75% seats. Meanwhile, theatres are showing signs of recovery after the grand opening of Dulquer Salman starrer Kurup.