Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa get engaged: Actor goes down on one knee and proposes long-time girlfriend

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now engaged as the actor went down on one knee to propose to her with a ring.

The couple were dressed in all whites during their engagement celebrations, videos of which are currently doing the rounds on social media.

The Newton star was seen going down on one knee to propose to Patralekhaa, who too did the same and asked him to marry her.

In the clip, Rajkummar, who looks dapper in a white kurta-churidaar paired with a matching jacket and sneakers, is heard saying: "Patralekhaa, will you marry me?"

Patralekhaa goes down on her knees and asks him: "Rajkummar Rao, will you marry me?" and puts a ring on his finger.

Once the two exchange rings, the couple are seen dancing on Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, actors Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem were snapped at the ceremony.

WATCH: #RajkummarRao went on one knee to pop the question to #Patralekhaa at their engagement ceremony in Chandigarh last night pic.twitter.com/KHtPBxPFnP — Bollywood Buzz (@CricBollyBuzz) November 14, 2021

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who are all set to get married this month, have together worked in films such as Citylights and the web show 'Bose: Dead/Alive'.

Their wedding invitation has reportedly surfaced online, confirming the date and location of their nuptials. It read, ‘Rao family and Paul family invite you for the wedding of Patralekhaa (Daughter of Ajit Paul and Papri Paul) with Rajkummar (Son of Kamlesh Yadav and Satyaprakash Yadav) Monday 15th Nov ‘21 Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh'.

The venue, according to The Oberoi’s website, is located in the Siswan Forest Range, at the foothills of the Himalayas, and spans 8,000 acres.