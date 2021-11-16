Rajkummar Rao marries Patralekhaa in Chandigarh

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Monday Chandigarh, in the presence of the couple’s close friends and family members.

Rajkummar posted pictures from his wedding on social media and shared the good news with his fans and followers. He captioned it, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond @patralekhaa (sic).”

Patralekhaa also shared pictures from the wedding and wrote, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever... @rajkummar_rao (sic).”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were seen sharing screen space in the 2014 film, CityLights. The couple began dating in 2010 and has been giving us major couple goals since then.