Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao marries Patralekhaa in Chandigarh

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 16, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Monday Chandigarh, in the presence of the couple’s close friends and family members.

Rajkummar posted pictures from his wedding on social media and shared the good news with his fans and followers. He captioned it, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond @patralekhaa (sic).”

RELATED ARTICLES

Patralekhaa also shared pictures from the wedding and wrote, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever... @rajkummar_rao (sic).”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were seen sharing screen space in the 2014 film, CityLights. The couple began dating in 2010 and has been giving us major couple goals since then. 

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.