Samantha charges a whopping amount for a dance number opposite Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa': Reports

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa has got the best of the worlds in terms of the cast and crew. Now Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to join the film.

The makers of Pushpa on Monday, announced that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been roped in for a special performance in their much-awaited film Pushpa: The Rise.

The makers also added that this will mark Samantha's first special appearance in a special song, which becomes more challenging for them to put things together.

Sharing the news, Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner bankrolling the film, shared a poster featuring Samantha and extended their gratitude to the actor.

"Pushpa's 5th song is special and we needed someone special! We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we've developed over time. We're super excited to announce that Samantha garu is going to light up the screen with icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single. This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable (sic)," it read.

Ever since the announcement was made, there are speculations on Samantha's remuneration for the special song in the upcoming crime thriller Pushpa. While some media houses report that the Majili actress has demanded a whopping price of as much as 1.5 crore, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in an important role. Actor Sunil, Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others are to appear in important roles as well.

The multi-starrer, the multi-lingual movie will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.