Preity, Gene Goodenough welcome twins Jai, Gia via surrogacy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 18, 2021 02:27 PM IST Updated: November 18, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Actress Preity Zinta Goodenough and her husband Gene Goodenough have become parents to twins and named them Jai and Gia.

She made the announcement on social media with a picture of herself posing with Gene. 

The couple opted for surrogacy. 

Alongside the image on Instagram, Preity wrote: "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

She added: "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being a part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia." 

The actress currently resides in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough, with whom she tied the knot on February 29, 2016.

