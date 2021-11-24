Malayalam
'Dancing at school function?' Alia Bhatt gets trolled for her dance at friend's sangeet

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 24, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended her best friend  Anushka Ranjan's pre-wedding sangeet ceremony recently. The pictures and videos from the same are going viral but Alia has been receiving a lot of hate from the netizens for her dancing and strange outfit, a modern-styled lehenga-choli with an exposed back and a cross neckline.

Not just that, a video of Alia's performance from the sangeet ceremony is also going viral. She performed with the bride and her bridesmaid on a few film songs.

While some people loved Alia's dance performance, on the other hand, a few netizens slammed the actress for the same. The disappointed netizens flooded the comment section with trolls and slammed Alia for her dance act.

One comment read “The dance moves don't match with the song,” another fan wrote, “Looked like they dancing at school function.” Isse Achha to Bachha Log Dance karta,” and many more trolls began to flood the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is quite busy these days with the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The shoot of the film is going on in New Delhi and recently, a photo surfaced on social media where Alia and Ranveer were posing with director Karan Johar. Besides this, Alia is also gearing up for the release of her film, RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

