After becoming a father in reality, Wilmer Valderrama now plays a reel life father in Disney's 'Encanto'

The countdown begins as Walt Disney Animation Studio is ready with its latest animated musical, Encanto. The cast of this movie is leaving no stones unturned to keep the kids engaged, entertained and excited about this upcoming movie. If you have seen the trailer, you know how impressive and magical the experience of watching this film is going to be.

Among others, Wilmer Valderrama, of That 70’s show fame, has lent his voice to the character of Agustín Madrigal. Interestingly, he had a personal connection with the project that is being directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, while the beautiful songs featured in it are by Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Speaking about the film Wilmer says, “To start, the Latino community is having a really exciting moment right now, and this film is an amazing opportunity for us to share our joy and culture with the world. Personally, my mother is Colombian, and she has never seen her country portrayed as a magical place like how the film shows it is. I’m also so excited for my daughter to see herself in an adventure that is rooted in her heritage, one that I hope will inspire her to carry it forward and continue to show the world that we all have more in common than we think.”

The actor got into the skin of the character quite easily by thinking about his dad, as well as his new-found role of a father himself, welcomed his daughter in February this year fiancée Amanda Pacheco. “When I think about my own father, I think about the many ways he has installed our heritage and culture into my life,” Valderrama continues, “As a father myself, I am now constantly thinking about how I can do the same with my daughter. While she is still very young, life can be so wonderful and worth living, so it’s also important for me that she knows she can be anything and anyone she wants to be.”

Produced by Yvett Merino, Encanto will hit the theatres on November 26, 2021.