'Atrangi Re' trailer: Sara Ali Khan in love with Dhanush & Akshay

The trailer of the upcoming Aanand L. Rai directorial Atrangi Re was released on Wednesday.

The trailer follows Vishnu aka Dhanush and Rinku (Sara), who have been forced to marry each other. The two plan to dissolve the marriage soon after. Enter Akshay Kumar, and confusion begins when Vishnu starts falling for Sara but she can't decide between the two men.

Talking on the occasion, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The world of 'Atrangi Re' is 'Atrangi' indeed! The film promises to bring magic to your screens and make you believe in the power of love. The motion posters have received a phenomenal response and we are excited to show you the 'Atrangi Re' trailer!"

Adding to that, Aanand said, "I strongly believe that you don't find love, it finds you. The only thing you should learn is to be a little patient. 'Atrangi Re' is all about love, patience and madness."

The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, will release on December 24.

The film, also featuring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Dimple Hayathi, releases on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.