Swara Bhaskar set to welcome a child through adoption

Actress Swara Bhasker has confirmed she is set to welcome a child through adoption. She said she has registered as a Prospective Adoptive Parent (PAP) with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), and is on the waiting list now to adopt a child.

She had been involved herself in care of orphaned children, and is also championing the campaign to raise awareness about the orphan crisis in India.

In a statement, she said, “I’ve always wanted a family and children. I realised that adoption was a way to marry both these things. Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults and I read up a bit on adoption – the process and experience.”

Talking about the process, she further added, “I also spoke to some officials at CARA who were very helpful and helped me understand the process. Finally after all this research, I spoke to my parents, who eventually agreed and are now fully supportive of my decision. I completed all the formalities and I am now a PAP on CARA. I know the waiting period is long- often as long as 3 years but I cannot wait to be a parent to a child by adoption.”

On the work front, Swara was last seen in Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari, and Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.

She will also be seen in a same-sex love story Sheer Qorma, also starring Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. Recently, she also won the best supporting actress award for the film at the Soho London Independent Film Festival.