Lakshmi Pushpa’s short film Kombal wins award at Cannes World Film Festival

Debutante director Lakshmi Pushpa’s short film Kombal has won top honour at the monthly Cannes World Film Festival. The short film thus got selected to compete in the annual grand film festival that would be held in 2022. Lakshmi’s movie competed in the October edition of the monthly short film festival.

The movie which narrates the mental state of a woman and how she manages her daily life has been garnering great reviews.

The movie that is selected as the best in the monthly event gets direct entry to compete in the iconic Cannes film festival. The names of the monthly winners would be published by IMDb, the online film database.

Lakshmi works as a research assistant in the web and new media section of the Information & Public Relations Department of the Government of Kerala.

Kombal has already won top awards at many film festivals.

Jolly Chirayath plays the lead role in Kombal. Baiju Netto and Vishnu Sanal Kumar too play pivotal roles.

Jolly won the award for best actress at the Museum Talkies International Festival and Madras Independent Film Festival. In the latter festival, Kombal won awards for best screenplay and direction too.

The screenplay of Kombal is penned by Arathy MR. Omana PV and Preetha Nair have bankrolled the award-winning short film. Sreerag Mangath has cranked the camera, while the editing is by Ashish Gopi. Sibi Joseph has done the art while Dileep Das has designed the poster of the movie. Amalraj and Suganya are the assistant directors.

Basil CJ’s background score helps the narrative of Kombal. He won the award for best background score for this movie at the Indian Creative Minds Film Festival. Nived Mohandas has done the sound designing. Kombal bagged the awards for best film, best director and best sound design at the South Indian Art and Cultural Film Award too.

Kombal was also chosen the best movie at the Black Board International Film Festival. Meanwhile, it was selected as the second-best movie in the IFTA short film festival. Kombal was the official selection to Noble International Film Festival and Awards, Pune short film festival and Asha International Film Festival.