Aparna Balamurali paired opposite Neeraj Madhav in 'Sundari Gardens'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 29, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Actress Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the lead opposite Neeraj Madhav. Announcing the film, she shared the first look poster of the movie titled Sundari Gardens.

The poster featuring the duo hints of a romantic easy-breezy movie.

Produced by Salim Ahamed, the film will be written and directed by Charlie Davis. Alphonse Joseph will be composing the music for the film and the cinematography will be done by Swaroop Philip.

Meanwhile, the actress had also recently signed Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam director's next with Kunchacko Boban in the lead.

The actress' performance opposite Suriya in Soorarai Pottru added to her popularity. Having made her debut in 2013 with the Malayalam movie Yathra Thudarunnu, Aparna rose to fame with Maheshinte Prathikaaram.

