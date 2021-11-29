Was Jacqueline Fernandez dating conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar? Loved-up photo of actress reignites controversy

A photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with Sukesh Chandrasekhar has sparked controversies, weeks after the Bollywood actress denied any relationship with the conman.

The photo shared by India Today shows the duo sharing a private moment with Sukesh placing a kiss on Jacqueline’s cheeks as both of them pose for a mirror selfie. According India Today, the photo was allegedly taken between April-June this year, when he was out on interim bail.

Citing ED sources, the report claims that Sukesh had met the B-town diva about four times in Chennai and had also arranged a private jet for her for these meetings.

Earlier, it was reported in the media that Sukesh used to call Jacqueline from the prison and sent her chocolates and flowers as gifts. Reports also suggested that he had hidden his true identity from her and used to call her from Tihar jail by spoofing caller ID.

In October, Jacqueline found herself embroiled in controversy after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case involving Sukesh.

The conman’s lawyer had told the media that the actress was dating him.

However, Jacqueline’s spokesperson, came out with a statement denying her involvement with him or his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul.

Jacqueline’s spokesperson said in a statement, “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple.”

Lawyer Anant Malik, who represents Chandrashekhar had earlier said, “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating... this is straight from the horse’s mouth.”

For the uninitiated, Chandrasekhar, who is also known by the name Balaji, allegedly duped people by promising them jobs. Posing as a relative of a politician, he, reportedly, have duped more than 100 people and cheated them to the tune of Rs 75 crore.