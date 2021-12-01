Netflix India unveiled a new trailer of the upcoming Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali. While the first trailer showed the quirky side of the superhero, who gains his power after being struck by lightning, the new video titled 'bonus trailer' features a different side of him.

The one-minute video opens with bruised faces and how people are leaving from a village.

As help is asked from all corners, superhero Minnal Murali, played by Tovino Thomas is seen suggesting that he is indeed a superhero with a noble cause to help the needy.

Directed by Basil Joseph, this will be the first superhero film of the Malayalam cinema. The film will have its worldwide premiere on Netflix on December 24.

The film, produced by Weekend Blockbusters, will premiere on Netflix in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English.