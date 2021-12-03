Bhama shares adorable video as her baby girl turns one

Actress Bhama’s little girl turned one. And celebrating her birthday, proud mom Bhama posted a video of her holding her child.

Bhama is seen holding the little one and having a little conversation beside a beach.

“My Baby Girl #First Birthday Bash #Tomorrow #December 2,” Bhama said, sharing the video.

Bhama and her husband Arun welcomed their first child, a baby girl on December 2 last year.

Bhama kept her pregnancy a secret as she never shared a photo or anything about the same on social media.

Bhama tied the knot with Arun, a Dubai based businessman Arun on January 30, 2020, at a convention centre in Kottayam.