Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Bhama shares adorable video as her baby girl turns one

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 03, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Bhama’s little girl turned one. And celebrating her birthday, proud mom Bhama posted a video of her holding her child.

Bhama is seen holding the little one and having a little conversation beside a beach.

RELATED ARTICLES

“My Baby Girl #First Birthday Bash #Tomorrow #December 2,” Bhama said, sharing the video.

Bhama and her husband Arun welcomed their first child, a baby girl on December 2 last year.

Bhama kept her pregnancy a secret as she never shared a photo or anything about the same on social media.

Bhama tied the knot with Arun, a Dubai based businessman Arun on January 30, 2020, at a convention centre in Kottayam. 

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.