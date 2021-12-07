Sudev Nair impresses fans with new makeover and stylish dance moves

Actor Sudev Nair has the social media go gaga over his good looks and swift dance moves in his latest reels video. The actor who sports a new look has clearly imitated his idol, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Posting the video, Sudev wrote, “To give people what they’ve seen is redundant. It won’t work. You have to give something new. Something more, little more. Even a little more.”

Sudev says that he has posted the video as an honour to Hrithik Roshan. He has even included the Bollywood star’s words in his post. Meanwhile, the actor surprised everyone by doing the iconic moonwalk, a dance step that was immortalized by Michael Jackson. His new look and dance steps are appreciated by his fans.

Sudev Nair has won the state award for best actor in the beginning of his career. He is an ardent fan of Hrithik Roshan and often tries to imitate his style and looks. Sudev was a teenager when he became Hrithik’s fan. Interestingly, his admiration for the Bollywood heart throb has only grown strong over the years.

In an earlier interview to Manorama Online, Sudev had confessed that he has a cut out of Hrithik in his room and that he begins his day by folding his hands in respect in front of it. His fans too note that Sudev’s looks and moves in the video remind them of Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Sudev has a handful of movies lined up for release including 'Thuramukham' and 'Kothu'.