Anushka Sharma confirms Katrina, Vicky to be her neighbours, welcomes them in a hilarious way

Moments after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal went public with their wedding pictures on Instagram, Bollywood celebrities lined up to shower their good wishes upon the couple.

Among the many messages for the couple, Anushka Sharma’s post stood out.

Well, Anushka Sharma's message for the newlyweds revealed that they are indeed moving into the same building as hers.

The couple, after several months of house hunting, finally rented a luxurious apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. They will be neighbours to Anushka and Virat, who have two floors in the same building.

Sharing a photo of Vicky and Katrina from the wedding, she wrote, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds @katrinakaif & @vickykaushal09 (sic)."

Earlier, a source revealed to News18, “Vicky decided to move out of his parents’ house located in Andheri earlier this year. He along with Kaif rented a place in Juhu where they will be paying a rent of Rs 8 lakhs per month. After marriage, the two actors will move into their new home and that is where Kaif is expected to do her 'griha pravesh' rituals after the marriage. The two families are going to be present for the ceremony which is expected to take place next week. The preparations for the ceremony are already underway in Mumbai."

Before that, according to a report in IndiaToday.in, Varun Singh, a real-estate owner, revealed that Vicky paid a whopping sum to rent the house.

Varun was quoted, "Vicky has rented an apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal, an ultra-luxurious building, for a period of 60 months, that is 5 years. He rented the 8th-floor apartment in July 2021. The security deposit paid by Vicky Kaushal is close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent for the initial 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month. For the next 12 months, it is Rs 8.40 lakh per month, and for the remaining 12 months, Vicky Kaushal will pay a rent of Rs 8.82 lakh per month.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday evening at Sawai Madhopur’ Six Senses Fort Barwara.