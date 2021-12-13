Slices of life, humour and romance waft in Kunjeldho trailer

The trailer of Asif Ali-starrer Kunjeldho scripted and directed by RJ Mathukutty loudly announces the premise of the film. Romance is the subject that follows the trail of two lovers fighting all the possible odds. The melodious strain and humour promise it to be a feel-good movie.

Suvin K Varkey and Prasobh Krish are producing the film under the banner of Little Big Films. Debutant Gopika Udayan is paired up with Asif Ali as the female lead in the movie.

Sudheesh, Sidhiqque, Arjun Gopal, Nisthar Seth, Rajesh Sharma, Ashwathi Sreekanth, Kottayam Pradeep, Midhun M Das among others appear in prominent roles in the film.

The camera is cranked by Swaroop Philip. Shan Rahman has tuned the lines penned by Santhosh Varma, Ashwathi Sreekanth and Anu Elizabeth Jose. Vineeth Sreenivasan and Merin Gregory have sung the songs.

Kunjeldho is scheduled to release in the theaters on December 24.