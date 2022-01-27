Actress Mouni Roy weds Suraj Nambiar; follows Malayali, Bengali customs

Actress Mouny Roy on Thursday tied the nuptial knot with the Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar at a private ceremony in Goa attended by close relatives and friends.

The wedding followed both Malayali and Bengali customs and rituals. Suraj wore a beige-shaded kurta and traditional kasavu mundu for the pre-noon ritual of the 'thali kettu' (tying of the mangalsutra under Kerala tradition) to be followed by a ritual as per Bengali custom in the evening. The actress wore a Golden-bordered red-and-white Garad Bengali sari.

Embellished with temple jewellery featuring a Ganesh idol pendant, matha pathi, kamarbandh, choker, and bangles, Mouny Roy looked strikingly beautiful. Her hair was tied in a plait adorned with flowers.

A TV-celeb turned actress, Roy had always, managed to keep the details of their courtship or images of her fiance very personal.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) had last year issued a Golden Visa to the actress who used to stay in the country for long periods.

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', that shot Roy to fame, tops her TVsoaps am ong shows that include 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and 'Naagin'.

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Gold' was her Bollywood debut and she is also known for films 'Made In China' and 'Romeo Akbar Walter

Mouni Roy will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Nagarjuna Akkineni among others.

Suraj Nambiar is an investment banker based in Dubai and originally hails from Bengaluru. After earning a B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering from R V College of Engineering he studied Investment Science and International Management at Stanford University.

Suraj embarked on his career in investment banking as an intern at Ashoka India and later became Capital Markets' Director head in the UAE.