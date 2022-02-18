Malayalam
Anupama Parameswaran's first look from 'Butterfly' launched

IANS
Published: February 18, 2022 04:19 PM IST
Anupama is featured in a never-before-look in her upcoming flick 'Butterfly' Photo: Manorama
Hyderabad: On the occasion of Actress Anupama Parameswaran's birthday, the makers of her upcoming movie launched a special poster unveiling the title as well.

Titled 'Butterfly', Anupama's next is an interesting thriller, which will have the actress featuring a never-before look.

The first look poster of 'Butterfly' unleashes Anupama's colorful yet tormented look from the movie.

Justifying the title, Anupama's poster looks interesting, as she stands with her hands folded, there is a pair of colourful wings painted on the wall behind her.

Written and directed by Ghanta Satish Babu, the movie is bankrolled by Gen Next Movies. Arviz and Gideon Katta are in charge of the music of this film. The shooting of the movie is currently underway.

