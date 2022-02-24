IFFK to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from March 18 to 25

The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from March 18 to 25.

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith said the festival will honour Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Calan, a survivor of ISIS terror.

Kurdish filmmaker, Lisa Calan. Photo: Facebook

Calan, a filmmaker at the Middle East Cinema Academy, had lost both her legs in an ISIS bombing at the Turkish city of Diyarbakir in June 2015.

Ranjith said they are hopeful of Calan's participation in the festival.

The delegates registration will begin at 10 am on February 26. Delegates passes can be applied online at iffk.in, said Ranjith.

Besides, offline registration and spot registration for students has been enabled at the Tagore Theatre.

The festival was earlier scheduled to take place from February 4 to 11, but was postponed due to the COVID situation in Kerala.

Saji Cherian, state minister for Culture, and film development, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival at the Nishagandhi Auditorium at 6 pm on March 18. "In 14 theatres, over 180 movies will be shown during the eight-day festival," said minister Cherian.

IFFK homage section

Ranjith said that the festival's homage section will pay tributes to Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Dileep Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, KS Sethumadhavan, P Balachandran, Madampu Kunjukuttan, Dennis Joseph, Nedumudy Venu and KPAC Lalitha.

"Late director Sethumadhavan's Malayalam movies are quite popular. Not many have though seen his Tamil film Marupakkam so it will be shown at the festival," said Ranjith.

He added that noted actor Kamal Hassan will be invited for the screening of Marupakkam, which won Tamil a set of national awards.