Actor Siddique's son Shaheen Siddique gets engaged: Pix

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 06, 2022 01:47 PM IST
Actor Siddique's son Shaheen Siddique is getting married. He is tying the knot nuptial knot with Amrita Das, a doctor. The engagement took place on February 22 and Shaheen shared the pictures of the function through social media.

Shaheen and Amrita donned attires of similar shades and were found cheerful and pleasant. The images of the engagement ceremony and the photoshoot thereafter have already become viral.

Shaheen Siddique embarked on filmdom through the movie 'Pathemari' directed by Salim Ahmed. He has appeared in many films, including 'Kasaba', 'Take Off', 'Oru Kuttanadan Vlog', 'Vijay Suparum Pournamiyum' and so on.

His latest movie is 'Ambalamukkile Visheshangal.'

