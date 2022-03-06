Malayalam
Here is how Ajay Devgn keeps himself away from negativity

IANS
Published: May 14, 2022 11:47 AM IST
Ajay Devgn(Photo:instagram)
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has talked about how he deals with negativity coming his way.

"You can't change the way people think. It is their prerogative. One can stay away from negativity by focusing on the goal," Ajay said during a conversation with IANS.

The 52-year-old star, who is married to actress Kajol, has ventured into the digital world with the web series 'Rudra-The Edge Of Darkness'.

A remake of the successful British series 'Luther', 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' is an engaging and dark take on a policeman's journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice.

It sees Ajay Devgn's titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fighting for the truth in darkness as he wades through a grim and complex web of crimes and criminals and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

It was released on March 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

The crime drama features a stellar cast including Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

