Did Samantha return the wedding sari gifted by Naga Chaitanya?

Tollywood superstars Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were one of the best-loved off-screen couples in South India. Their fans were shocked when the star couple announced their separation, in a joint statement, on their respective social media accounts. Since then, many reports and news articles, related to their personal lives and reasons for the divorce, have been doing the rounds on social media. Meanwhile, the latest news is that the actress has reportedly returned the saree that Naga Chaitanya’s family had gifted her on their wedding day. Sources close to the actress revealed that she had returned the wedding attire as she doesn’t wish to keep anything that is related to the memories of marriage.

Samantha had removed ‘Akkineni’ from her name in her official Instagram page, raising speculations about the separation. She had also deleted pictures and posts with Naga Chaitanya from various social media handles. Hundreds of photos, including the ones from their wedding and honeymoon, too were removed. After living together for four years, the actors announced that they were parting ways on 2 October last year.

“To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” their joint statement read.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had fallen for each other on the sets of the Telugu movie ‘Ye Maaya Chesava’ that was released in 2010. The movie directed by Gautham Menon had become one of the biggest hits that year. The duo tied the knot on 6 October 2017. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had announced their separation a few days before their fifth wedding anniversary, breaking the hearts of millions of fans and admirers.