Fourth RINFF attracts film enthusiasts of all genres

The recently concluded fourth Rain International Nature Film Festival (RINFF), organised by Nature Club International attracted thousands of movies enthusiasts.

Movies of various genres were screened at the film festival held on the CMS college campus in Kottayam.

The Silver Elephant Award for the best movie was won by Shambala from Kyrgystan.

Special mention for the best movie was won by Malayalam film, ' Kadakalam'.

The festival will exhibit feature films, short movies and documentaries from across the globe with the central theme of nature.

Other awards include:

Best short film: The Eternal Spring Time (Vietnam)

Best Documentary: Bandar Band (Iran, Germany)

Documentary, Special mention: Pilandi (Malayalam )

Best documentary, Youth: Karubasona an Ode to Crimson Death (Bengali)

Best short film, Youth: Adavi (Malayalam)

Best documentary, Children : Ants: Fascinating creatures (English)

Best short film, Children: Jeevanashini (Malayalam)

Special Mention: Mangrove life of Mary (Malayalam)

Golden Elephant Prakriti Puraskaram has been won by Padma Shri Tulsi Gowda.

The valedictory function was inaugurated by Minister for Cooperation, V N Vasavan. He also gave away the awards. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA presided over the function. Festival director Jayaraj presented the report of the event. Director Sajin Babu, Pradeep Nair, CMS College Principal Varghese Joshua and BCI coordinator Dr. Abhilash spoke on the occasion.