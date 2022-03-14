Jude Anthany dons a unique role opposite Anusree in ‘Thara’

Actor-director Jude Anthany will be playing Anusree’s husband in the upcoming movie ‘Thara’. The film helmed by Deswin Prem is bankrolled jointly by Antonia Motion Pictures and Close Shot Entertainments. Jude is thrilled to portray a unique role in ‘Thara’.

The plot narrates the story of Sithara and Siva who travel to Kochi from Chennai. Anusree plays the role of Sithara while Sanal Aman essays Siva.

The movie that was shot in multiple locations like Kochi, Chennai and Coimbatore would soon have an OTT release. Sameer PM is the executive producer. The story and screenplay are penned by the director himself while noted poet Bineesh Puthupanam wrote the dialogues and the lyrics.

Bibin Balakrishnan has cranked the camera. The songs are composed by Vishnu V Divakaran while art is by Aji Vijayan. Sajith Pagometh is the chief associate director of the movie. ‘Thara’ is produced by Jebin JB and Prabha Joseph for the banners of Antonio Motion Pictures and Close Shot Entertainment.