A high-volt contest: KSEB to conduct stand-up comedy competition

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is planning to conduct a ‘high voltage’ stand-up comedy competition for the employees of the board and the public.

The theme for the public is ‘Current and Me’ while the employees of the board should prepare sketch comedies on the theme ‘My Current Office Experiences’. This unique competition is being held as part of the 65th anniversary celebrations of the board.

Five-minute-long videos that are shot on portrait mode on mobile phones should be sent to prdksebl@gmail.com. The entries should be sent before 5 pm on 24 March.

A cash prize of Rs 10,000 each would be given to the five best comedy videos from both categories.

Contact 94960 11848 for details.