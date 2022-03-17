Set up internal complaints panels, Kerala HC orders film production houses

The Kerala High on Thursday ordered the setting up of internal complaints committees (ICC) to prevent sexual harassment of women artistes in film production houses.

The committees should be formed in accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, or POSH Act, the court ordered.

The High Court passed the order after considering a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) that demanded a grievance redressal mechanism in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

The court stated that film units are establishments and hence they should constitute internal complaints committees.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly, observed that AMMA has agreed to set up an internal complaints committee and ordered other film organisations like FEFKA and MACTA should also constitute ICCs.

The demand for a grievance redressal cell for the prevention of harassment against women gained momentum in the wake of the sexual assault against a popular actress in 2017. Actor Dileep who is accused of conspiring in the attack is undergoing trial.

The Women in Cinema Collective was formed by actresses including Rima Kallingal, Parvathy Theruvoth, Padmapriya, Anjali Menon, after the assault of the actress.