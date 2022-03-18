Malayalam
'Best of Indian cinema comes from Kerala,' says Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap at IFFK

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 18, 2022 08:17 PM IST Updated: March 18, 2022 08:33 PM IST
Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap. Photo: Screengrab
Noted Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said that "the best of Indian cinema comes from God's own country".

Kashyap was the chief guest of the inaugural function of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

"I make movies in Hindi where we are distorting history while Kerala is actually chronicling the times we live in with their cinema so it is so great to be here," said Kashyap.

The ace filmmaker who is popular for 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Dev. D', said his "closest collaborators -- my partners in crime, my friends -- are from Kerala".

"It is so inspiring, not just are they (Malayalam filmmakers) experimenting in the art form, it is so rooted, you get a sense of time and place, which I don't find in Hindi films anymore."

