Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi with Nick Jonas at Los Angeles home

IANS
Published: March 20, 2022 10:41 AM IST
Priyanka and Nick Holi celebration
In the first post on social media, Priyanka shared a video of herself and Nick where the both can be applying colours to each other and Priyanka giving a peck to Nick. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra who will be next seen in the OTT thriller series 'Citadel', celebrated a colourful Holi with her husband Nick Jonas and friends and family at her home in Los Angeles in California.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures, videos and boomerangs. In the first post, she shared a video of herself and Nick where the both can be applying colours to each other and Priyanka giving a peck to Nick.

The other pictures in the series show her by the poolside, soaking in the sun with colours of Holi all over. She captioned the post, "To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi's do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours (sic)."

Her second post consists of three pictures - herself, Nick and the couple sharing a kiss. Taking a quirky route for the second post, Priyanka captioned the picture with the lyrics of her own song from the film, 'Waqt: The Race Against Time'. She wrote, "Do me a favor.. let's play holi. Sorry. Had to! #holihai (sic)."

