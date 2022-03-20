Ranjith says it was his decision to invite Bhavana to IFFK's inaugural function

Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman Ranjith confirmed that it was his decision to invite actor Bhavana to the venue of the inauguration of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). He said that he had spoken to the Chief Minister and discussed with his colleagues at the Academy before making the decision.

“We decided to keep it a secret as we didn’t want to attract media attention. There wasn’t any external pressure and the decision was solely mine. I don’t pay attention to the criticisms on social media as I consider it a mental illness. No one can scare me with that. I have nothing to say to those who criticise me with the characters in my films. I wouldn’t be provoked by such worthless comments. I will do whatever I feel. I have the support of the department of cultural affairs and the government too,” said Ranjith.

The inaugural function of the IFFK paid tribute to the spirit of survival and resoluteness of women. Bhavana, who lighted the lamp along with other dignitaries, was welcomed with loud applause and cheer by the audience.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he was happy to inaugurate the film festival in front of a crowded audience. He assured that his government would always support women who work in cinema with dedication. Vijayan also pointed out that Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Calan was a living martyr. Lisa who lost both her legs in an ISIS attack, in Turkey, was honoured with the ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award (Rs 5 lakh) at the inaugural function. The filmmaker recounted the sad plight of her country and how she had overcome her disability with her creative spirit. Lisa underwent multiple surgeries before should walk again.

Minister Saji Cherian, who presided over the function, said that Bhavana was a role model for the women in Kerala. He added that a new law would be passed to ensure the safety of women who work in all sectors.

“I wish all the best to everyone who creates good cinema, those who enjoy good films and to those like Lisa who fights against all odds,” the actress said in her short speech.