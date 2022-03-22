The teaser of Alphonse Puthren's upcoming movie 'Gold' promises a lot in two-and-a-half minutes. The film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara comes from Puthren after a seven-year hiatus. His last release, Premam, was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2015 and a trendsetter in more ways than one.

Puthren had earlier stated that his latest movie would be totally different from his first two flicks.

The movie will feature 2-3 songs, humour and 'some good characters', he had said.

The movie generates a high amount of zeal among movie buffs as it's Prithviraj's first full-length film with lady superstar Nayanthara. Prithviraj plays the character Joshi S, while Nayanthara's character has been named Sumangali Unnikrishnan. Besides the leads, Justin John, M A Shiyas and Faisal Muhammed, who have all acted in Premam, feature in the teaser.

Gold boasts an array of interesting talent, including Shammi Thilakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Lalu Alex, Mallika Sukumaran, Vinay Forrt, Baburaj, Saiju Kurup, Jagadeesh, Roshan Mathew, Jaffer Idukki, Sudheesh, Shabareesh Varma, Abu Salim and Deepti Sati, among others. The teaser also promises other guest appearances from a bunch of actors.

While Anend C Chandran is the director of photography, the music and background score has been composed by Puthren's mainstay Rajesh Murugesan. The backgroud score is what stands out in the teaser as well, with the beats almost reminding us of the high-octane score of Neram. The lyrics have been penned by Shabareesh, who is known for his quirky lines (Pistah, Scene Contra).

The movie is produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under the banner Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

As the teaser promises, Gold will be 'melting soon' in theatres near you.