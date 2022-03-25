Spanish language film Clara Sola that questions the traditional norms set by the patriarchal social order bagged the Suvarna Chakoram for the Best Film of the 26th International Film Fetival of Kerala (IFFK) that concluded here Friday.

Nathalie Álvarez Mesén, who directed Clara Sola, the entry from Costa Rica, was adjudged the Best Debut Director and secured the 'Rajata Chakoram'.

The Rajata Chakoram for Best Director was bagged by Inés Barrionuevo (Argentina) for 'Camila Comes Out Tonight', which articulated gender politics and body politics.

Pebbles (Koozhangal) directed by Vinothraj PS and produced by Nayanthara K and Vignesh Shivan claimed the Audience Poll Award.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui addresses the closing ceremony of IFFK. Photo: Screengrab

Siddiqui on stage

Popular Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the IFFK.

Hindi filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had been the main attraction during the opening ceremony.

The festival that began March 18 screened 173 films from over 60 countries. A majority of the films were directed by women.

'Koozhangal' wins more

Koozhangal also secured the NETPAC Award for the Best Asian Film. It also secured the Jury Prize.

'Let it be morning' directed by Eran Kolirin (Israel, France), for its satirical look at the political schisms between two nations that causes miseries in the life of the individuals' received 'Special Mention'.

'Aavasavyuham' by Krishand took the NETPAC Award for the Best Malayalam Film "for showing the synergy between nature and humans, societal issues and bringing together documentary and fiction".

Best Debut Directors from India

Tara Ramanujan who directed 'Forbidden' (Nishiddho) and Prabhash Chandra, for his film I'm Not the River Jhelum (Be Ches Ne Veth) were the recipients of Best Debut Director from India awards.

International category

'You Resemble Me' by Dina Amer was declared the 'Best International Film'.

Nina Dziembrowski for Camila Comes Out Tonight won 'Special Mention for Performance' "for effortlessly capturing the inner persona of adolescents to bring out the resistance to an outdated belief system".