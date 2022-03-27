It's mix of genres for films nominated for the best picture at the Oscars

From sci-fi to cowboy drama the movies nominated this time for the Oscars for the best picture arch over a wide range of genres making the contest a colourful motley at the 94th Academy Awards. There are ten movies vying for the coveted title of the 'Best Picture' at the Oscars. Here is a list of the movies:

Nightmare Alley

Nightmare Alley, directed by Guillermo del Toro, is set in 1940s New York and tells the story of a clairvoyant carny who hooks up with a dangerous female psychiatrist. Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett play the lead.

Don't Look Up

Two astronomers after discovering a giant comet approaching the earth embark on a vehement tour to warn the human civilization about the impending danger to planet earth. How the government apparatus and various categories of people react to the information and deal with it and what happens ultimately set the premise for the movie. Directed by Adam McKay the movie is headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Dune

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the epic science fiction film is an adaptation of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. The futuristic thriller revolves around Paul Atreides and his family, who has to wage a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis. The ensemble cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, among others.

Drive My Car

Predominantly based on Haruki Murakami's short story of the same title, the Japanese road-drama is written and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura play the lead in the movie.

Belfast

Set in the capital of Northern Ireland the film chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son's childhood in the time of unrest in the 1960s in the city. Directed by Kenneth Branagh the film stars Jude Hill, Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan in the major roles.

Licorice Pizza

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson the movie marks the debut of Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. The lead pair is supported by an ensemble cast that includes Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie.

The Power of the Dog

Weaving a slew of human emotions the psychological drama revolves around a domineering rancher who responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son. Directed by Jane Campion, the movie has Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee playing prominent roles.

West Side Story

The American film directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg is scripted by Tony Kushner. As romance sparks between the young Tony and Maria at a high school dance their relationship and courtship fuel the feud between two warring gangs vying for control of the streets in 1957 New York City.

King Richard

The American sports drama is a biographical take on the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. The movie, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, stars Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton in lead roles.

CODA

Written and directed by Sian Heder CODA is an English-language remake of the French film La Famille Bélier released in 2014. The story revolves around Ruby, the only person who can hear in a family of deaf members. The ensemble cast includes Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin among others.