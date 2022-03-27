Mammootty starrer ‘CBI 5’ to be released next month

The filming of ‘CBI 5 – The Brain’, the fifth instalment in the popular investigative thriller franchise has been wrapped up. The much-awaited movie is bankrolled by Appachan for the banner of Swargachitra. Interestingly, the audience are curious about the latest edition in which veteran filmmaker K Madhu joins hands with noted screenwriter SN Swamy.

Meanwhile, mega star Mammootty dons the role of Sethurama Iyer, the brilliant Central Bureau of Investigation officer, for the fifth time. Besides, the film boasts of an ensemble cast of Mukesh, Anoop Menon, Saikumar, Ramesh Pisharady, Prashant Alexander, Soubin Shahir, Sudev Nair, Chnadunath, Kottayam Ramesh, Santhosh Keezhatoor, Jayakrishnan, Kaniha, Asha Sharath, Malavika Menon, Ansiba, Sophiya, Malavika Nair, Assees Nedumangad, Shaji Pallarimangalam, Thambikutty Kurian and Asif.

Legendary actor Jagathy Sreekumar would be making a screen appearance for the first time after he quit movies following an accident. He will be essaying the role of inspector Vikram that he had been portraying in the previous movies in the franchise. Jakes Bejoy has composed the background score while the cinematography is by Akhil George. Sreekar Prasad is the editor and Cyril Kuruvila has done the art direction. The make-up is by Pradeep Rangan and Stephy Xaviour is the costume designer.

The movie has been slated to hit the screens on 28 April by Swargachitra Release.