Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Mammootty starrer ‘CBI 5’ to be released next month

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 27, 2022 01:17 PM IST
Mammootty dons the role of Sethurama Iyer in the movie, ‘CBI 5 – The Brain’.
Topic | Entertainment News

The filming of ‘CBI 5 – The Brain’, the fifth instalment in the popular investigative thriller franchise has been wrapped up. The much-awaited movie is bankrolled by Appachan for the banner of Swargachitra. Interestingly, the audience are curious about the latest edition in which veteran filmmaker K Madhu joins hands with noted screenwriter SN Swamy.

Meanwhile, mega star Mammootty dons the role of Sethurama Iyer, the brilliant Central Bureau of Investigation officer, for the fifth time. Besides, the film boasts of an ensemble cast of Mukesh, Anoop Menon, Saikumar, Ramesh Pisharady, Prashant Alexander, Soubin Shahir, Sudev Nair, Chnadunath, Kottayam Ramesh, Santhosh Keezhatoor, Jayakrishnan, Kaniha, Asha Sharath, Malavika Menon, Ansiba, Sophiya, Malavika Nair, Assees Nedumangad, Shaji Pallarimangalam, Thambikutty Kurian and Asif.

Legendary actor Jagathy Sreekumar would be making a screen appearance for the first time after he quit movies following an accident. He will be essaying the role of inspector Vikram that he had been portraying in the previous movies in the franchise. Jakes Bejoy has composed the background score while the cinematography is by Akhil George. Sreekar Prasad is the editor and Cyril Kuruvila has done the art direction. The make-up is by Pradeep Rangan and Stephy Xaviour is the costume designer.

RELATED ARTICLES

The movie has been slated to hit the screens on 28 April by Swargachitra Release. 

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.