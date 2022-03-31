'Jana Gana Mana' trailer featuring scenes of the movie's second part?

The 4-minute long trailer showcases glimpses of theatrically poignant sequences in the movie 'Jana Gana Mana' headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The visuals packed with intense moments suggest suspense and thrill contrived in the plot.

The film is being released in two parts and what is unveiled in the trailer and the teaser which was released earlier are said to be parts of the second franchise of the movie.

The movie, directed by Dijo Jose Antony and scripted by Sharis Muhammed, will hit the theatres on April 28. The movie is produced jointly by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephan under the banner of Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames respectively.

The music is composed and produced by Jakes Bejoy. While Sudeep Elamon cranks the camera the edit and DI department is manned by Sreejith Saran.

Other actors who don important roles in the movie are Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya, Dhruvan, Shari, Shammi Thilakan, Raja Krishnamoorthy, Pasupathiraj, G M Sundhar, Ilavarasu, Vinod Sagar, Vincy Aloshious, Midhun, Hari Krishnan, Shanavas, Vaishnavi Venugopal, Chithra Iyer, Benzi Mathews, Dhanya Ananya, Nimisha, Divya Krishna, Josekutty Jacob, Prasad Arumanayakam, Raj Babu and so on.