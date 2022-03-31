It was Krishna, not Kunchacko Boban who was first cast in ‘Aniyathipraavu’

Actor Krishna revealed that he was supposed to essay the lead role in the blockbuster movie ‘Aniyathipraavu’ that had turned Kunchacko Boban into an overnight sensation. He added that he had missed the meaty role due to sheer bad luck.

“I was really upset when I saw the news of Kunchacko Boban’s silver jubilee in Malayalam cinema. Both of us had entered the industry around the same time. It’s been twenty-five years since I too became part of the cinema industry; I should have been celebrating as a senior artist. However, luck is a vital part of cinema. There is no point in merely desiring. It is also God’s grace that brings you amazing opportunities in the movies,” Krishna said in an online interview.

“No one can demand that they should be cast in a movie, these days. There is no dearth of artists in Malayalam cinema. So, there will be lots of actors to replace you if you are busy. We would plan a few movies and then later come to know that we have been replaced. Someone bigger than you might have taken your place,” says the actor.

Krishna also opened up about why he switched to television serials from movies. “Those who work in the movies have nothing but contempt for the serial artists. I decided to do serials when I wasn’t getting any good roles in the films. Meanwhile, I had acted in movies like ‘Drishyam 2’, ‘CBI 5: The Brain’ and ‘Pathombatham Noottandu’, even though they aren’t main roles. I am someone who earns a living from television serials. However, my personal opinion is that movie artists shouldn’t switch to serials as both media have different audience,” Krishna said.