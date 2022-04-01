OTT does nothing for the career and star value of actors: FEUOK president

The Film Exhibitors United Organization of Kerala (FEUOK) thinks that releasing the superhero flick ‘Minnal Murali’ in OTT had, in fact, failed to boost the career of Tovino Thomas, its lead actor. FEUOK President Vijaykumar said that the stars would lose their stardom when back-to-back movies are released on OTT platforms. He even pointed out Tovino and Tamil actor Suriya as examples of this. Tovino’s ‘Minnal Murali’ and ‘Jai Bhim’ starring Suriya in the lead role were critically acclaimed and enjoyed successful runs on the respective OTT platforms.

“No star can exist in the movie industry if the audience do not enjoy their films in the theatres. Tamil actor Suriya’s case is the best example of that. People are reluctant to reach the theatres to watch his latest movie, despite being a good one. Tovino Thomas had worked really hard in ‘Minnal Murali’. However, I wonder whether that movie had given his career any advantage. His latest movie ‘Naaradan’ had a lukewarm response in the theatres because ‘Minnal Murali’ had an OTT release. The stars whose movies are regularly released on OTT gets easily forgotten by the audience. The actors too should realize this. I am sure that some of them are realizing that fact now.

‘Naaradan’ was an amazing movie. However, it didn’t create any ripples in the theatres in Kerala. ‘Naaradan’ wouldn’t have had this misfortune had ‘Minnal Murali’ released in the theaters,” said Vijayakumar.