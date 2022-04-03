Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Actress Malaika Arora recovering after accident near Panvel

IANS
Published: April 03, 2022 10:51 AM IST
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Actress and reality show judge Malaika Arora sustained a minor injury near one of her eyes after a road accident near Panvel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday evening.

Malaika was returning home from a fashion event, about which she had even posted updates on her Instagram account, when her driver lost balance and her Range Rover bumped into three cars on the expressway.

She was rushed to Navi Mumbai's Apollo Hospital, where she was said to be recovering well, although shaken by the incident, and was likely to be discharged on Sunday.

RELATED ARTICLES

Apparently, she was resting her head on a cushion, which softened the impact of the accident. The local police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.