Trailer of director Sunil Hanif's 'Four' out, promises to be a complete entertainer

The trailer of director Sunil Hanif's 'Four' that revolves around a group of boys and a teacher, released on Sunday. The movie promises to be an out-and-out entertainer with several elements of comedy. Veteran actor Siddique as Pavithran mash plays the role of the teacher while Johny Antony can be seen essaying his friend. Suresh Krishna also has an important role to play in the film.

The movie features young actors Govind V Pai, Amal Shah, Minon, and Gourav Menon. Actor Mamitha Baiju of 'Super Saranya' fame and Roshan Basheer will also be seen in the film.



Four is produced by Venu Gopalakrishnan under the banner Bloom International. This is Sunil Hanif's second venture after Mask- 'Muhammadum Albiyum Shatrukkalaaya Katha' which had Chemban Vinod and Shine Tom Chacko playing the lead roles.

